VNUE closes on Soundstr deal

VNUE (OTCPK:VNUE) closes on its deal to acquire Soundstr.

The company describes Sounstr as a technology that aims to help businesses pay fairer music license fees based on actual music usage.

CEO update: "While the introduction of the Music Modernization Act is very encouraging in some areas of licensing reform, it does not begin to address the problems of General Licensing, and since it's another blanket licensing system, it could merely continue to perpetuate the inequities we see in performance licensing into mechanicals. With Soundstr, we have an incredible opportunity to fix this system that's been broken for more than 50 years, and there's a potential for $3 billion or more in royalties for general licensing that could be more fairly allocated to artists and songwriters."

