Silgan Holdings beat estimates

Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) reports revenue rose 25.7% in Q1, due to the acquisition of the Dispensing Systems operations in April 2017 and higher net sales in each of the businesses.

Metal containers business net sales grew 4.2% to $486M, as a result of the pass through of higher raw material and other manufacturing costs and the impact of favorable foreign currency translation.

Closure business net sales increased 87.3% to $370.3M.

Plastic container business net sales advanced 10.2% to $156M.

Gross margin rate improved 110 bps to 15.8%.

Operating margin rate expanded 200 bps to 9.1%.

The company expects Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.50 to $0.54 and FY2018 EPS of $2.03 to $2.13.