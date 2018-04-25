Globalstar +5.9% on merger with FiberLight

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) is up 5.9% premarket after The Wall Street Journal reports it's to merge with FiberLight in a move to get on firmer footing.

A complicated $1.65B deal would combine the two with assets of a third company, Thermo, all of which are controlled by Jay Monroe, telecom investor and Globalstar chairman/CEO.

FiberLight operates about 14,000 route miles of fiber-optic cables in cities including Atlanta, Houston and Miami.

Thermo holds minority stakes in several companies, including about 15M shares of CenturyLink.

Deal press release