Hess edges up as higher crude prices helped narrow Q1 loss

Hess (NYSE:HES) +0.6% premarket after reporting a smaller than expected Q1 loss and stronger than forecast revenues, helped by higher crude prices and lower operating costs which offset lower production volumes.

Hess says its average realized price for crude oil during Q1 jumped 22% Y/Y to $59.32/bbl, while total costs fell 11.6% to $1.38B, but net production fell to 233K boe/day from 307K boe/day in the year-ago quarter, partly due to unplanned maintenance at the Enchilada platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

Net production from the Bakken rose 12% to 111K boe/day from 99K in the year-ago quarter due to increased drilling activity and improved well performance, but Gulf of Mexico output of 41K boe/day fell from 66K in the prior-year quarter primarily due to the shutdown at Enchilada from Q4 2017.

During Q1, Hess says it "increased cash returns to shareholders, reduced debt, exceeded our production guidance, continued to lower our costs and announced two significant oil discoveries offshore Guyana - Ranger and Pacora."