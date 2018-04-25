AbbVie's upadacitinib successful in Japan-based RA study

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announces positive results from a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial in Japan, SELECT-SUNRISE, assessing JAK1 inhibitor upadacitinib in adult patients with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who are on a stable dose of conventional synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs but have not responded adequately to them.

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant proportion of patients achieving ACR20 (20% improvement in RA symptoms) at week 12 versus placebo. Specifically, the proportions of patients treated with the 7.5 mg, 15 mg or 30 mg dose of upadacitinib who achieved ACR20 were 76%, 84% and 80%, respectively, compared to 43% for placebo (p<0.001).

The proportions of patients in the treatment group who achieved ACR50 and ACR70 were also statistically significantly greater than the control group.

The data will be presented on April 28 at the Japan College of Rheumatology Annual Scientific Meeting in Tokyo.

Upadacitinib is also being developed to treat ulcerative colitis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis and giant cell arteritis.