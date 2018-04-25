W.R. Grace +4% after Q1 beat, improved full-year guidance

W.R. Grace (GRA +3.9% ) shoots higher at the open after posting better than expected Q1 earnings and revenue while also raising its full-year guidance.

GRA now sees FY 2018 EPS of $3.85-$3.95 vs. $3.76 analyst consensus estimate and ahead of its prior outlook of $3.72-$3.82, and revenue growth of 9%-11% equating to $1.87B-$1.9B vs. $1.87B consensus and above its prior view of 8%-10% revenue growth; GRA also raises the low end of its FY 2018 free cash flow guidance to $225M-$250M vs. its prior outlook of $210M-$250M.

For Q1, GRA says revenue growth was led by a 14.7% increase in Specialty Catalysts sales; adjusted free cash flow rose 10.2% Y/Y to $55.1M.