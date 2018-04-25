Check Point Software -6.7% on guidance with downside rev, trimmed FY

Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) provides guidance on its earnings call. The Q2 forecast has downside revenue from $445M to $475M (consensus: $476.44M) and in-line EPS from $1.25 to $1.35 (consensus: $1.35).

Trimmed FY18 guidance has downside revenue from $1.85B to $1.93B (consensus: $1.95B; was: $1.9B to $2B) and in-line EPS of $5.45 to $5.75 (consensus: $5.73; was: $5.50 to $5.90).

Check Point shares are down 6.7% to $96.

