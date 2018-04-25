MKS Instruments down 2% despite strong Q1 results, upside guidance

MKS Instruments (MKSI -1.9% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 28.8% Y/Y to $554.27M, with record revenues in semiconductor and advance markets (represents 45% of the revenue).

Sales by markets: Semiconductor +26% Y/Y to $313M, advanced markets +28% Y/Y to $241M, Vacuum & analysis division +25% Y/Y to $348M and Light & Motion division +29% Y/Y to $206M.

Q1 Margins: Gross improved by 40 bps to 47.4%, operating i mproved by 463 bps to 23.75%, Adj. operating improved by 370 bps to 26.2% and Adj. EBITDA improved by 246 bps to 29.7%.

Effective tax rate for Q1 was at 17.1% compared to 30.1% in last quarter, due to tax law changes.

Q2 Upside Guidance: Revenue $550-590M vs $541.38M consensus and Non-GAAP EPS $2.09-2.36 vs $2.06 consensus.

Previously: MKS Instruments beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (April 24)