Carlisle up 8% post Q1 results.

Carlisle Companies (CSL +7.6% ) reports Q1 revenue of $984.7M (+27.2% Y/Y) of which Carlisle Construction Materials was $598.6M (+34.2% Y/Y), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies of $224.3M (+15.5% Y/Y), Carlisle Fluid Technologies $63.5M (+5% Y/Y) & Carlisle Brake & Friction of $98.3M (+34.3% Y/Y).

Operating margin was down 195 bps to 9.6%, for segment: Carlisle Construction Materials was 12.7%, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies 12.1%, Carlisle Fluid Technologies 9% & for Brake & Friction was 4.6%.

Net income from continuing operations was flat Y/Y to $57.9M, cash & equivalents increased 158.8% Q/Q to $979.1M, whereas LTD remained flat to $1.58B Q/Q.

