New York Community Bancorp off nearly 6% after earnings

Higher rates were supposed to be a tailwind for bank earnings, and they have been, but what about the deposit side of that equation?

Excluding prepayment income, New York Community's (NYCB -5.9% ) net interest margin fell eight basis points during the quarter to 2.29%. At issue is an "industry-wide increase in retail deposit costs," says CEO Joseph Ficalora.

On the good news front, the loan portfolio grew 5% annualized during the quarter, asset quality was stable, and noninterest expenses of $139.1M were down 6% from Q4 and 17% Y/Y; the efficiency ratio improved to 47.45%.

