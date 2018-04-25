Perry Ellis international announces men’s dress shirt license for Manhattan brand in Argentina

Perry Ellis International (PERY -0.6% ) entered into a license agreement with Rosega S.A. to design and distribute men’s dress shirts under the Manhattan trademark in Argentina.

"We are excited to welcome Rosega to the Manhattan family. Rosega is a leading retailer and distributor of fashion apparel, making the partnership an ideal collaboration. Working with Rosega will leverage the equity of this lifestyle brand to further our Latin American reach,” stated Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and President of Perry Ellis International, Inc.

