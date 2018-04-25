Stocks extend losses as investors fret over rising interest rates

Stocks opened slightly lower as U.S. Treasury yields continued to climb this morning; S&P and Nasdaq -0.5% , Dow -0.6% .

The S&P's loss puts the index within a few points of its 200-day moving average (2,608.86).

The 10-year yield yesterday crossed the 3% mark for the first time in more than four years before easing back to 2.98%, but the benchmark yield is currently 4 bps above its Tuesday close at 3.02%, while the two-year yield is 3 bps higher at 2.49%, its highest level since 2008.

Major European bourses trade lower across the board, with Germany's DAX -1.2% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.9% and France's CAC -0.6% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.4% .

In U.S. earnings news, Texas Instruments +2.8% after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues, Boeing +1.2% after crushing Q1 earnings and revenue estimates and raising its full-year profit guidance, but Twitter has turned lower, now -4.8% despite reporting above-consensus Q1 earnings and revenues.

All S&P sectors are starting in the red, with losses led by the consumer discretionary group ( -0.8% ).