Twitter turns deep red after cautions on earnings call

After some solid-looking premarket gains on earnings, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has taken a fall (now down 6.9% in the regular session) after providing softer guidance and warning for the year ahead on its earnings call.

While the company still expects to be profitable, it's still working through a business recovery it started in Q3, says CEO Jack Dorsey, and competition will increase in the second half.

Sequential revenue growth for the rest of this year will look like 2016 because of tougher comparables, says CFO Ned Segal.

Shares are about 17% lower than their premarket highs.

