Cedar Fair higher after confident tone from Six Flags

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is up 1.38% after Six Flag turns in a very strong Q1 report and issues positive comments on demand into the spring and summer seasons.

The Ohio-based theme park operator is due to spill its Q1 numbers on May 2.

While analysts have been wavering between anticipating a consumer spending increase in the sector this year and a cautious outlook, today's Six Flags numbers pushed the scale towards a spending boost.

