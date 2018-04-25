HFF tumbles 13.5% after sluggish first quarter results

Q1 net income of $17.1M or $0.42 per share vs. $19.7M and $0.50 a year ago, even after this year's result had a $0.06 benefit from lower tax rates and $0.11 from tax effects related to stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA down 36.2% Y/Y to $20.7M; margin fell to 15.7% from 23.4%.

Total transaction volume of $17.6B fell 17.4% Y/Y, as did average transaction size. Debt placement volume of $10.4B down 7.5%, Investment advisory volume of $6B down 30.4%, Equity placement volume of $1B down 21.5%.

This came alongside a boost in employment, with total associates of 1,009 up 9.2% a year ago.

