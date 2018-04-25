Pentagon: King Stallion is behind schedule

Lockheed's (LMT -2.9% ) new $31B helicopter for the Marine Corps may be slipping behind schedule and could miss its December 2019 target for initial combat capability by as much as eight months, according to Pentagon analysts.

Four CH-53Ks in a flight test program were operating at 69% effectiveness as of late last year, "well below" the 75% to 90% benchmark needed.

The King Stallion, scheduled to make its international debut this week at the Berlin Airshow, was a prime motivation for Lockheed's $9B acquisition of Sikorsky Aircraft in 2015.