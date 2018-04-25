Ryder scraps back after 'brutal' tape

Wolfe Research weighs in on the "brutal" tape for Ryder (R +1.2% ) yesterday, despite an EPS beat and slight guidance raise.

"R now expects a bigger than expected headwind from losses on sales this year, but noted that pretty much everything else is doing better than expected, including much better rental utilization and better leasing fleet growth. Despite the company’s upbeat tone, the stock fell 9% today," writes analyst Scott Group.