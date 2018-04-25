DDR bounces nearly 5% after Q1 beat

Q1 operating FFO fell to $97.8M or $0.26 per share vs. $108.5M and $0.30 a year ago, but topped estimates by $0.03 per share.

Same-store NOI growth of 2.6% for "New DDR" - those assets that will remain after the RVI spinoff and rest of dispositions.

15 shopping centers and land parcels unloaded in Q1 for $365.9M (DDR's share was $208.7M). First RVI asset sale took place this month: Silver Spring Square in Harrisburg, PA for $80.8M.

Evercore pulls its Underperform rating with an upgrade to Inline.

