Ford reorganizes in China

Ford announces big news out of China.

The company says the new Ford National Distribution Services Division in China will replaces a complex joint venture and dealer network. The NDSD will be responsible for the marketing, sales and service of all Ford passenger vehicles sold in China.

The new set-up means that Ford dealers in China can offer a full lineup of vehicles made by the various JVs and Ford brands both locally and abroad.

"We’re reshaping our business in China and adding new talent that will help us compete and win now and in the future in the world’s largest auto market," says Ford CEO Jim Hackett.

Ford press release (.pdf)