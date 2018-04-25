Entergy misses Q1 earnings number but guides full year above consensus

Entergy (ETR -1% ) is lower after missing Q1 earnings expectations but guiding full-year earnings above analyst consensus.

ETR says it expects FY 2018 EPS of $6.25-$6.85 vs. $5.98 analyst consensus estimate, and Utility, Parent and other adjusted EPS of $4.50-$4.90.

ETR says Q1 billed sales rose 3% on a weather-adjusted basis, including respective 4.1% and 2.4% increases for residential and commercial billed sales.

"We've had a solid start to 2018 with success on key projects and regulatory initiatives," says Chairman and CEO Leo Denault. "Our results keep us on track to achieve our full year guidance and long-term outlooks."