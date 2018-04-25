Fossil inks smartwatch deal with Puma

Fossil Group (FOSL +3.2% ) signs a global license partnership agreement with Puma for the design, development and distribution of PUMA watches and smartwatches through 2028.

The companies plan to collaborate on the design and manufacturing of PUMA-branded watches and smartwatches, with products planned to hit the market in 2019. The new products will be available through select department stores, specialty retailers and e-commerce channels in Fossil Group’s global network.

“PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands. We are excited to partner with them and bring our world class design and distribution capabilities to the PUMA watch collection,” says Fossil CEO Kosta Kartsotis.

Puma is owned by Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF, OTCPK:PPRUY).

