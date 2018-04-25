Zai Lab in-licenses Entasis Therapeutics' broad-spectrum antibiotic in Asia-Pacific; shares up 3%

Shanghai-based Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB +2.9% ) inks an exclusive license agreement with privately held Entasis Therapeutics for the rights to broad-spectrum intravenous antibiotic ETX2514 in the Asia-Pacific region.

The companies will also partner on developing ETX2514SUL, a fixed-dose combination of ETX2514 and sulbactam, for the treatment of serious multidrug-resistant infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii. Zai Lab will manage the Phase 3 study conducted in China.

Under the terms of the deal, Entasis will receive $5M upfront, up to $7.6M in near-term milestones, up to $91.0M in additional milestones and royalties on net sales.