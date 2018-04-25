More on Avery Dennison's Q1 results

Avery Dennison (AVY -0.2% ) reports organic sales growth of 3.4% in Q1.

Label and Graphic Materials sales grew 11.8% to $1.22B.

Retail Branding and Information Solutions sales advanced 5.2% to $386M.

Industrial and Healthcare Materials sales expanded 48.8% to $172.2M.

Gross margin rate fell 90 bps to 27.2% for the period.

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 30 bps to 10.6%.

The company expects FY2018 GAAP EPS to be in the range of $4.90 to $5.10 and adjusted EPS of $5.85 to $6.05.

