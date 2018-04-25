Comcast swings to 4.1% gain amid earnings beat, formal Sky bid

In a volatile media morning that's seen its earnings report and a formalized bid for Sky (SKYAY +4.1% ), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has reversed course from a down open to gain 4.1% .

The company beat expectations with its Q1 earnings as continuing gains in broadband customers offset cable TV declines, and cost cuts helped EPS growth that hit 24.5%.

Cable Communications revenue rose 3.6%; NBCUniversal revenue grew 21.3%, with 58% growth in Broadcast Television and 21% at Cable Networks, driven by the Olympics and Super Bowl.

Comcast is backing its bid for Sky with £23B in loans, arranged by BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo. That's made of up to £16B in a 364-day unsecured bridge loan and up to £7B of unsecured term loans; the bridge loan will likely be replaced by senior unsecured bonds in public offering or private placement.

