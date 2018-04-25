Amazon Echo getting kid-friendly update; investors circle Amazon sellers

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Echos will receive a free update on May 9 that allows for a FreeTime setting that gears the smart speaker towards children.

The update locks some functions (like online ordering), adds new child-friendly controls, and adds rewards for politeness.

Parents can control the settings through the Alexa app and have the final word on what skills are allowed on the device. Transactional skills like ordering pizzas are automatically banned.

Parents can also set a “bedtime” for the device so that Alexa won’t respond after a certain time of day.

In other Amazon news, The Information reports that private equity firms and other investors are “circling” small businesses that successfully sell on Amazon’s platform.

Brokers say investors could buy up and combine attractive businesses with a focus on top sellers achieving at least $500K in annual sales.

Last week, Amazon said private sellers accounted for over half of Amazon.com sales in 2017, the first time for that seller shift.

Amazon shares are up 0.3% .

Previously: Why Amazon's considering home shopping buy; health partnership selecting CEO (April 24)