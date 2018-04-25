Phillips 66 Partners to proceed with west Texas pipeline system

Phillips 66 (PSX, PSXP) says it received enough commitments from Permian Basin oil producers to move ahead with construction of the Gray Oak Pipeline to carry crude from west Texas to markets in Corpus Christi, Sweeny and Freeport in south Texas.

PSXP says the Gray Oak Pipeline could transport as many as 700K bbl/day of crude oil from the Permian Basin to downstream markets, and capacity could be expanded to ~1M bbl/day of long-haul takeaway if the pipeline is fully subscribed.

The Gray Oak joint venture is owned 75% by PSXP and 25% by Andeavor (ANDV -0.9% ); other third parties including Enbridge (ENB -0.5% ) will have an option to acquire up to a 32.75% interest in the JV, meaning PSXP would own 42.25% and ANDV’s stake would remain 25% if all options are exercised.