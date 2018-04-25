Buzz from the Beijing Motor Show

The Beijing Motor Show is creating some buzz on various fronts.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) is talking up its huge $18B tech investing target in China through JVs, while Japanese automakers (HMC, {TM]], OTCPK:NSANY, OTCPK:MZDAY) are taking a different and quicker route to EV dreamland by "slapping" electric motors on popular gas models.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) is highlighting its plan to produce an all-electric SUV in China to sell to global markets. BMW is partnering with Brilliance China Automotive (OTCPK:BCAUF, OTCPK:BCAUY) on the bold venture.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which is participating in the Beijing show for the first time, is drawing large crowds for the Model S, X and 3 displays, according to local media reports.

Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) is showcasing the new Mercedes-Maybach all-electric SUV concept. A new version of the compact A-Class model is also on the floor.

Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF, OTCPK:VLKAY) is also making news by tipping its plan for more factories under the FAW joint venture. The German brand wants to double local production.

Geely Automobile Holdings ([[GELYF, OTCPK:GELYY) has the new Bo Rui GE model turning heads. The next-gen Bo Rui GE is called the flagship energy model for Geely.

Ford (NYSE:F) is keeping it pretty simple, with the Escort and Focus in the spotlight as the automaker eyes market share gains in China.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is displaying five all-electric models in Beijing, including a concept Buick SUV with promises of a 375-mile range.

Sources: Automotive News, Automotive World.