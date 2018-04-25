Aluminum price action calms down after recent tumult

Aluminum prices are stabilizing today following three weeks of frenzied trading, with the price for three-month delivery on the LME rising $22.50/metric ton to $2,229 after several days of sharp losses.

The U.S. Treasury Department this week moved to loosen sanctions that forced companies around the world to stop doing business with Russian producer Rusal, ending a rally that had spiked the metal from $2K/metric ton to a seven-year high above $2,700.

“There is not that sense of urgency any more" following the U.S. action, Erik Bay Gundersen, head of aluminum trading at Mercuria Erik, tells Financial Times.

Aluminum names including Alcoa (AA +2% ), Century Aluminum (CENX +3.7% ) and Kaiser Aluminum (KALU +1.2% ) are recouping a slice of their recent losses in today's trade.

