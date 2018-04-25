Tupperware revised FY2018 guidance

Tupperware (TUP +9.1% ) reports net sales fell 6% in local currency in Q1.

Emerging markets were up 1% in local currency and accounted for 70% of sales.

Established markets declined 19% in local currency.

Segment sales: Europe: $143.9M (-4%, -14% in local currency); Asia Pacific: $172.2M (-3%, -7% in local currency); Tupperware North America: $135M (+3%, -1% in local currency ); South America: $91.5M (-5%, +5% in local currency).

Gross margin rate fell 100 bps to 67%.

Operating margin rate deleveraged 120 bps to 12.7%.

Total sales force -2% Y/Y to 3.1M; active sellers down 8% Y/Y.

Q2 Guidance: Sales: -2%; Tax rate: 32%; Net income: $59.4M to $61.9M. Adjusted net income: $58.2M to $60.7M; Diluted EPS: $1.16 to $1.21; Adjusted EPS: $1.14 to $1.19 Average number of diluted shares: 51.2M.

FY2018 Guidance: Sales: -1% to +1%; GAAP Tax rate: 34.5%; Net income: $204M to $211.7M. Adjusted net income:$231.5M to $239.1M; Diluted EPS: $3.98 to $4.13; Adjusted EPS: $4.52 to $4.67; Average number of diluted shares: 51.3M.

The Company intends to repurchase $200M shares in the open market.

