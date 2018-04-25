Reuters: Sinopec to extend cuts in Saudi crude imports

Chinese refiner Sinopec (SNP -1.7% ) plans to continue to cut its Saudi Arabian crude oil purchases for June and July loadings, after slashing May shipments by 40%, Reuters reports.

Two senior executives from SNP trading arm Unipec tell Reuters that the reductions in May followed Saudi Aramco’s decision to raise its official selling prices for Arab Light crude, which made the grade non-competitive against other crudes.

SNP’s request for a 40% cut in its May Saudi crude imports coincides with scheduled maintenance at its largest refinery, but the big supply cut was a surprise as Saudi Arabia only sells its oil through long-term contracts where the permitted change in the monthly contract volume is plus or minus 10%.