More on NorthWestern 's Q1 results, reaffirms guidance

NorthWestern (NWE +0.3% ) reported Q1 revenue decline by 7% Y/Y to $341.5M due to higher property taxes and depreciation expenses.

Q1 operating margin improved by 85 bps to 24.7%.

Net income increased 3.4% Y/Y to $58.5M due to colder winter weather, an increase in Montana natural gas rates, increased demand for transmission and lower operating, general and administrative expense.

OG&A expenses declined 5.3% to $74.3M.

Effective tax rate for Q1 was 3.2% compared to 10.6% in Q1 2017.

FY18 Guidance reaffirmed: EPS $3.35-3.50; effective tax rate 0-5%; shares outstanding 50-50.2M.

