OrphoMed's lead candidate Fast Track'd for IBS-D

The FDA designates privately held OrphoMed's lead candidate ORP-101 for Fast Track review for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D). A Phase 2 study should launch by year-end.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

ORP-101 works by interacting with opioid receptors in the colon which dampens its hypersensitivity in IBS-D sufferers. The company says results from animal tests showed it suppressed hyperalgesic (excessive pain sensitivity) signals without penetrating the central nervous system and without constriction of the valve that controls the flow of bile and pancreatic secretions into the small intestine which could lead to pancreatitis.