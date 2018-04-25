NY Post: Unannounced Sinclair station buyer is Fox

The to-be-announced buyer of seven Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +4.1% ) stations, part of a new divestiture listing from Sinclair, is Fox Television Group (FOX +2.1% , FOXA +2.1% ), the New York Post reports.

Sinclair detailed a list of 23 stations it planned to divest as part of seeking approval for its $3.9B bid for Tribune Media (TRCO +2% ), to a number of buyers, with one undisclosed buyer taking over Tribune's stations including those in Seattle, Denver, Cleveland, Sacramento, Calif., San Diego and Salt Lake City (all Fox affiliates) along with a CW affiliate in Miami.

Fox currently has 28 stations and would add these seven in the deal. That would give "New Fox" (which is keeping TV stations while planning to sell media assets to Disney) more bargaining power with advertisers.