Subsea 7 says could upgrade offer if McDermott cooperates

Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY -3.6%) says it is open to potentially sweetening its $2B takeover offer for McDermott (MDR -4.2%) if the U.S. company would work with it to identify additional benefits of a deal.
Subsea could consider amending its proposal "if it can discover additional value through discussions" with MDR management,” Chairman Kristian Siem says, although he does not specify whether it was willing to pay more than the $7/share rejected by MDR’s board last week.
Subsea’s comments come a week before MDR shareholders vote on a planned combination with Chicago Bridge and Iron (CBI +7.9%), which MDR’s board has recommended its investors support.