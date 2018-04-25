Subsea 7 says could upgrade offer if McDermott cooperates

Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY -3.6% ) says it is open to potentially sweetening its $2B takeover offer for McDermott (MDR -4.2% ) if the U.S. company would work with it to identify additional benefits of a deal.

Subsea could consider amending its proposal "if it can discover additional value through discussions" with MDR management,” Chairman Kristian Siem says, although he does not specify whether it was willing to pay more than the $7/share rejected by MDR’s board last week.