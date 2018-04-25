Didi replaces head of acquired Brazilian ride-share co.

Didi (DIDI) replaces the head of its recently acquired Brazilian ride-hailing app 99.

99’s Peter Fernandez became chief product officer in 2016 but will now be replaced by Didi exec Tony Qiu, who most recently managed Didi’s luxury business.

This week, Didi made its first solo move into international markets with a Mexico launch. The move, and the 99 shift, show that Didi plans to shift away from operating with local players outside its domestic China market.

Previously: Uber rivals launch in Mexico, announce data breach (April 23)