Boston Prop -1.7% on Q1 miss, raised FY18 guidance

Q1 FFO of $230.6M or $1.49 per share vs. $228.4M and $1.48 one year ago. This year's result came at the top end of guidance of $1.47-$1.49 on better than expected portfolio operations of $0.02, partially offset by $0.01/share of greater than projected general and administrative expenses.

March 31 portfolio consists of 179 properties totaling 50.3M square feet. Leased space percentage is 90.5%.

FY18 FFO per share guidance is raised to $6.27-$6.36, EPS of $3.28-3.37.

2Q18 FFO per share guidance of $1.53-1.55, EPS of $0.65-0.67.

Conference call.

Previously: Boston Prop misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (April 24)