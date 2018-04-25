EyePoint Pharma continues rally, up 18%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT +18.1% ) (formerly pSivida) adds to its up move on almost an 8x surge in volume. Shares have more than doubled since April 10.

On April 12, it announced that it had been awarded two U.S. patents covering ocular inflammation med DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension).

A capital raise may be on the horizon. At the end of December 2017, it had $12.9M in cash and equivalents. Operations consumed $11.0M over the full year.

Previously: EyePoint Pharma nabs two U.S. patents covering Dexycu (April 12)