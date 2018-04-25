REITs face real choice on whether to remain so

The Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund (MUTF:TVRVX) portfolio managers this week told investors some U.S. REITs ought to consider converting to C-corps in order to maximize shareholder value over the long term.

In exchange for paying no federal income tax, REITs must invest at least 75% of assets in real estate, and receive 75% of income from property sources. They also must pay out at least 90% of earnings as dividends.

With little in the way of retained earnings, REITs are thus often forced to raise capital at inopportune times, or sell assets.

With a 35% corporate tax rate, it's been a nice trade-off, but at the new rate 21%, it might just make more sense to convert to a C-corp.

Most will end up staying put, but REITs with large redevelopment or capex needs might want to evaluate a switch, says Third Avenue. Among them: Seritage Growth (NYSE:SRG), Macerich (NYSE:MAC), Vornado (NYSE:VNO), and JBG Smith (NYSE:JBGS). A Seritage conversion, says Third Avenue, "seems like a no-brainer."

