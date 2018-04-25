GE -4.5% as Moody’s cuts outlook, shareholders slam CEO Flannery

General Electric (GE -4.5% ) plunges as Moody’s revises its outlook on the company’s ratings to negative, marking the latest blow to the battered company.

Moody's says its move “reflects the added headwinds to restoring GE’s credit profile as a result of the $1.5B reserve that GE recorded' related to the Justice Department investigation of possible violations by GE Capital’s discontinued mortgage business.

The news comes as shareholders vented their frustration with GE's poor performance at John Flannery in his first annual meeting as CEO; shares have slumped 43% since Flannery took over on Aug. 1.

Several unions and retiree advocates protested outside the meeting in Pittsburgh, including workers from GE’s Erie, Pa., locomotive plant and other operations in the northeast.

Despite a large media presence, the meeting agenda contains no major issues; the most notable is the reauthorizing of KPMG as GE's auditor as the company is facing accounting probes from federal regulators.