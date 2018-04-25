Amazon teases Fire Cube TV

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) teases the Fire Cube TV with a splash page saying, “Details coming soon.”

Based on prior leaks and rumors, the Cube will have a deeper Alexa integration that allows for always-on voice assistance.

While previous Fire TV products have come with Alexa functionality, the Cube has the microphone button, volume options, and blue LED strip that makes the device work more like an Echo.

Amazon shares are down 0.5% .

