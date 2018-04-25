Report: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives

Chevron (CVX -0.4% ) has evacuated executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a contract dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA, Reuters reports.

The affected staff numbers ~30 people in the coastal city of Puerto la Cruz, according to the report, although it is unclear how many people CVX already has removed from the country.

The arrested workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract for furnace parts drawn up by PDVSA executives, according to a report earlier this week.