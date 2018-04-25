RPC down 6% on Q1 results miss

RPC (RES -6.2% ) Q1 revenues increased 46.4% Y/Y to $436.33M due to improved pricing of services, higher activity levels and activation of idle revenue-producing equipment.

Segment revenues: Technical services +46.4% Y/Y to $419.06M and support services +44.9% Y/Y to $17.27M.

Q1 overall operating margin improved 1,341 bps to 13.9%. Segment operating margins: Technical services improved by 1,230 bps to 15.5% and support services recovered by 3,856 bps to -5.24%.

Q1 Average price of natural gas was $3.16 per Mcf (+4.6% Y/Y)

Q1 Average price of oil was $62.92 per barrel (+21.7% Y/Y)

FY2018 outlook: Effective tax rate ~24%.

