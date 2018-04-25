Century Casinos gains access to Vietnamese gaming market

Century Casinos (CNTY -1% ) announces that it entered Vietnam through the acquisition of a 51% stake in Golden Hospitality through its Austrian subsidiary. The deal was struck for for a total consideration of $560K.

Golden has entered into agreements with hotel operator Minh Chau, which has a property just 300 feet from the Vietnamese - Chinese border station. The agreements allow Golden to manage the hotel and international entertainment and gaming club for a management fee and to acquire a minimum of 51% of Minh Chau over the next three years for $3.57M.

The gaming company says its's aware of three other hotel and gaming operations along the 800 miles long Vietnamese - Chinese border.

"We are excited about this opportunity to enter the Asian land-based gaming market with a relatively small initial investment but great upside development and investment potential," says the company's co-CEOs.

Source: Press Release