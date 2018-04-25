Robert Half International up 5.3% post Q1 results.

Robert Half International (RHI +5.4% ) reports Q1 revenue of $1.39B (+7.8% Y/Y) of which Accountemps $471.5M (+8% Y/Y), OfficeTeam $261.2M (+10.6% Y/Y), Robert Half Technology $160.1M (+1.7% Y/Y), Robert Half Management Resources $173.5M (+10.2% Y/Y), Robert Half Finance & Accounting $121.4M (+17.2% Y/Y) & Protiviti of $207.7M (+5.9% Y/Y).

Gross margin increased by 20 bps to 41% whereas, operating margin decreased by 20 bps to 9.6%.

Cash & equivalents of $291.9M (+12.3% Q/Q), Capex $7.9M (-23% Y/Y).

With ROI of 35% for Q1, the company continues to invest in digital innovation initiatives that will seamlessly integrate customers digital experience.

