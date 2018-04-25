Boeing adds German partners in bidding for Chinook helicopter deal

Boeing (BA +2.8% ) says it is teaming with 10 German firms as part of a bid to win a €4B ($4.9B) contract for the H-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter from the country's government.

Boeing says it could offer either the Foxtrot model or an extended range version, as both provide the air-to-air refueling requirement that Germany likely seeks.

The German companies - or German units of foreign companies - that Boeing is partnered with include CAE Elektronik (NYSE:CAE), Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) and Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF, OTCPK:RYCEY).