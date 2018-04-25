BMO upgrades Disney as consumer approach relieves TV pressure

BMO has upgraded Disney (DIS +1.6% ) to Market Perform, citing a solid strategy shift toward direct-to-consumer offerings with new products like ESPN Plus and an upcoming Disney-branded streaming service.

That takes some pressure off the company's linear TV business, analyst Daniel Salmon writes, though he's still cautious on the subscriber outlook at ESPN. He's also raising estimates for the company's Parks & Resorts business provided weather keeps cooperating. (h/t Bloomberg)

His price target goes to $100 from $95 -- on the light side of the Street -- implying 1% downside from today's price.