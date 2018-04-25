Boeing to open plant in China this year, CEO Muilenburg says

Boeing (BA +3.6% ) expects to open a new facility in China to complete some of its 737 jets by the end of this year, CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in today's earnings conference call after the company beat Q1 earnings expectations and raised its full-year guidance for earnings and operating cash flow.

Muilenburg said construction is under way on a finishing center near Shanghai that Boeing believes it needs to compete with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY), which already builds jets in China.

Boeing will continue assembling 737s at its plant near Seattle but send some planes to China for completion at the new plant, a joint venture with state-run Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China Ltd., Muilenburg said.

The CEO also said Boeing's planned deliveries of jets to Iran had been deferred beyond 2018 as officials debate sanctions tied to the country’s nuclear program; potential sales to Iran are not in the company’s order book, which has increased to more than 5,800 jets worth $415B.