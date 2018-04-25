Southern Copper -3% after Q1 earnings; says Tia Maria dispute resolved

Southern Copper (SCCO -2.8% ) slips despite reporting a 49% Y/Y increase in Q1 earnings to $470.7M, but EPS of $0.61 was a penny below analyst consensus, and a 30% Y/Y increase in adjusted EBITDA to $939.4M.

SCCO says Q1 copper production fell 4.2% Y/Y, principally due to reduced production at the Buenavista SX-EW plant, prompting the company to reduce its FY 2018 copper production guidance by 30K tons to 901K tons.

SCCO says it plans $1.6B in capital spending this year, including funding for the long-delayed $1.4B Tia Maria copper project in Peru.

The company says it reached a settlement with a Peruvian company that blocked development of Tia Maria with a legal injunction, and CEO Oscar Gonzalez says he hopes Peru's new government will issue a permit soon to allow construction work on the project to begin this year.