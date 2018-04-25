JetBlue advances West Coast strategy

JetBlue (JBLU -2.1% ) announces another expansion of its strategy to add flights to the West Coast of the U.S.

The new routes include service to Ontario, California, Steamboat Springs, Colorado and Bozeman, Montana. More flights are being added to Burbank, California, additional non-stops are on the way to Palm Spring and the schedule in and out of Long Beach is being adjusted.

The company says its West Coast strategy also adds to the number of nonstop choices in JetBlue’s New York, Boston and Fort Lauderdale focus cities.

Source: Press Release