Enbridge to push for own Line 3 Minnesota proposal despite judge's view

Enbridge (ENB, EEP) says it plans to continue seeking approval of its proposed route for the Line 3 replacement through Minnesota despite this week's non-binding decision from an administrative law judge that it use the existing crude oil pipeline corridor through the state.

The judge cited ENB’s plan to leave idle pipelines in place along the original route as part of her decision, but ENB says concern for sovereignty of tribal communities transited by the original route was a major reason for its preference for the planned deviation.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Gov. Dayton says he does not see "any viable way" for ENB to build its Line 3 replacement along its current route, as recommended by the judge, since the current pipeline runs through two tribal lands.

Dayton says he is not taking a position until the Public Utilities Commission decides whether to approve ENB's proposal, but he believes the judge's recommendation does not seem feasible.